Cops nab suspect who slashed straphanger trying to break up fight on Brooklyn subway

Cops arrested a man wanted for slashing a straphanger on a Brooklyn train who tried to break up a fight he was in the middle of, police said Thursday.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Sean Lewis in South Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday after a member of the NYPD identified him, according to cops.

He was hit with charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Lewis, who lives in Crown Heights, has eight unsealed prior arrests, including at least four for assault, one for burglary and one for grand larceny. He was most recently busted for another assault in April, a police source said.

The suspect was embroiled in a dispute with another man aboard an East New York-bound C train when a 44-year-old man attempted to break up their fight at about 9:50 p.m., cops said.

“Mind your own business!” Lewis screamed before raking a sharp object across the peacemaker’s face, leaving him with a deep cut, according to police sources.

Lewis allegedly cut the man’s face as the train entered the station and took off as soon as the subway car doors opened.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Lewis’ arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court was pending Thursday night.