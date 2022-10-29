Cops nab two for fatal 2021 Inwood robbery, NYPD says

Two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Inwood have been arrested — ten months after the killing occurred, police said Saturday.

Suspects Luis Rodriguez, 28, and Jeremy Lopez, 21, are facing murder, robbery and assault charges for the Dec. 17, 2021 slaying on Academy St., about a block from Inwood Hill Park.

The two men are accused of opening fire on 29-year-old Ranier Rodriguez and a 21-year-old man near Seaman Ave. about 9 p.m. during a hold-up, although it wasn’t immediately disclosed what was taken.

Rodriguez was shot in the head, cops said. First responders found him sprawled out on the ground and rushed him to Harlem Hospital where he died of his injuries three days later.

The victim lived around the corner from where he was shot, police said.

The younger victim was shot in the arm and managed to take himself to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Witnesses told police that three men ran from the scene and fled the area in a dark colored sedan with New Jersey plates.

Cops never alerted the media about the homicide following Rodriguez’s death.

Over the next ten months, detectives identified Rodriguez and Lopez as suspects in the killing, police said. Arrest warrants for the two men were authorized on Oct. 20, according to court documents.

Both men, who live in the Bronx, were ordered held on $250,000 bail during a brief arraignment proceeding Friday.