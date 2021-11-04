Cops nab woman who shoved 2-year-old Bronx girl to the ground: NYPD

Cops say they’ve arrested an unhinged woman who shoved a 2-year-old Bronx girl to the ground in an unprovoked attack after the child’s eagle-eyed mother and grandmother saw the homeless suspect walking down the street Thursday morning.

Shoshannah Johnson, 32, is facing assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment charges for the Aug. 24 attack.

The woman was caught on video pushing the child to the ground without warning, causing the tot to slam her head on the pavement, police said.

Cops got a break in the case when the child’s mother and grandmother spotted Johnson while running errands, police sources said. The two women followed Johnson a few blocks and called 911.

The frightening attack happened at 9 a.m. after the young victim and her mother had just stepped outside near E. 198 St. and Valentine Ave.

Startling surveillance video showed the suspect dancing erratically as she approached the mother and her young daughter.

Johnson then bends over and pushes the baby girl, the video shows. She then trotted away as if nothing happened.

The tot was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

Johnson’s arraignment in Bronx criminal court was pending Thursday.