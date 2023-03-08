Cops in the Najee Seabrooks case are being threatened. The AG won't release their names

PATERSON — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has balked at releasing the names of the Paterson police officers involved in the fatal shooting of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks, saying the state was investigating threats against the cops.

Authorities have not provided further information about those alleged threats, but activists expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the AG’s explanation.

Participants in a rally for Najee Seabrooks march towards the Paterson Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Najee Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

“I think that excuse is not justified,” said Zellie Thomas, leader of Paterson’s Black Lives Matter group. “What’s justified is the anger of the death of a peacemaker, what’s justified is the anger about the lack of transparency, what’s justified is the anger because this keeps happening.”

'He cried out for help'

Meanwhile, Seabrooks’ colleagues at the Paterson Healing Collective told the City Council on Tuesday night about phone conversations and text message exchanges they had with their friend in the hours before he was fatally shot by police.

Also, Seabrooks’ cousin, Nicole Anthony, told the council that Seabrooks himself had made the 911 call that brought police to his home on the morning he was killed.

“He called y’all for help,” Anthony told the council. “He was a threat to himself. He was not a threat to police.

“He cried out for help, and when you came to help him, you murdered him,” Seabrooks’ cousin said.

Casey Melvin and Teddie Martinez of the Paterson Healing Collective told the council that Seabrooks contacted each of them asking them to come to his home on Mill Street.

“He said, ‘They’re trying to kill me, bro, come here now,’” Melvin said.

Melvin said he arrived soon afterward and sent Seabrooks a text letting him know he was there.

“He said, ‘Come up,’” Melvin said.

But Melvin said the lieutenant in charge of the scene, Lt. Louis Spagnola, would not allow him inside. During the council meeting and at a rally Tuesday night, Melvin and Martinez blamed Spagnola for Seabrooks’ death.

Najee Seabrooks

It remains unclear what precipitated Seabrooks’ mental health crisis that day. The attorney general's office, which is handling the investigation, has not disclosed any details about why police were sent to his home or what happened while they were there. High-ranking city officials have said privately that Seabrooks was wielding multiple knives and moving toward police officers at the time he was shot.

But his friends and family members said the officers should not have fired their guns because they were wearing protective riot gear and equipped with a shield.

Anthony said the police should have used “different tactics."

“Where was the Mace?” she asked. “Where was the flash bombs? Where was the Taser?”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Seabrooks’ father spoke to the crowd in a phone call from Northern State Prison, where he is serving a 45-year-sentence.

“You’ve got to stand up for my son,” said Willie Seabrooks II, the son of a longtime Paterson police detective who had been employed as a corrections officer before getting arrested in a hostage incident in 2006.

“Please don’t let them sweep this under the rug,” Seabrooks said of his son’s death, before asserting that he himself had been wrongly convicted of crimes he didn’t commit.

Activists seek body cam footage

Meanwhile, activists have been demanding the release of the body camera recordings for the police officers who were involved in Seabrooks’ death.

Paterson Press last Saturday had filed public records requests with the City of Paterson for those videos, as well as for the recordings of all 911 calls and police radio transmissions during the Seabrooks incident. The city has not yet responded to those requests.

Mayor Andre Sayegh on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement calling for the release of the body camera recordings.

“We want the truth and that's why I am asking for the immediate release of the body camera footage of this tragic incident,” Sayegh said.

When asked why the city itself hasn’t released the videos in response to the Paterson Press request, the mayor’s staff said Paterson is abiding by the attorney general's guidelines that won’t allow the city to release recordings in police lethal force cases.

Lawyer CJ Griffin, one of New Jersey’s leading champions of government transparency and freedom of information litigation, filed the public records request in the Seabrooks case that prompted the attorney general's office to say there were alleged threats against Paterson police.

Griffin said it was very rare for the attorney general's office to withhold the names of police officers in response to record requests. In one such denial, Griffin sued the state and won, saying the courts rejected security concerns as the reason for withholding the names. Griffin was not satisfied with the information that the attorney general's office provided on Tuesday.

“It’s been several days, and no official information has been given out — just what unnamed sources have selectively wanted to tell the press,” Griffin said of the Seabrooks probe. “The community is mourning and protesting, demanding an explanation. The delay is painful.”

Griffin said the state provided an explanation for not releasing the officers’ names.

“Release of information identifying the involved officers will jeopardize their safety and may jeopardize investigations in progress,” the attorney general's office said. “A particularized actual threat was made against law enforcement officers. Accordingly, disclosure of their identifying information would not only ‘be harmful to a bona fide law enforcement purpose’ but also to ‘the public safety.’”

The state said it would release the officers’ names when the investigation into the threats is completed.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

