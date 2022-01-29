Cops: Neighbor scammed elderly sisters of $90k-plus

Jan. 29—Police say a Brunswick woman allegedly exploited the long-established trust of two elderly neighbors, stealing more than $90,000 from their bank accounts over a period of more than three months, according to city Police Capt. Angela Smith.

Brunswick police on Thursday arrested Diane Moran, 60, charging her with 12 counts of exploitation of elderly or disabled persons.

Moran remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, where she was being held without bond, a jail spokeswoman said.

The arrest resulted from a six-month investigation by Brunswick police detectives, Smith said.

Smith said Moran was a long-time neighbor and "well-acquainted" with the two women, ages 73 and 81, who are sisters.

"Both women have experienced a cognitive decline, making them vulnerable to financial exploitation," Smith said.

Police began their investigation after family members of the sisters reported their suspicions.

The police department also received a notice from the Georgia Department of Aging about a suspected case of financial exploitation of an elderly person. That case involved a third party withdrawing more than $40,000 from the account of one of the sisters.

As a result of their investigation, police allege Moran stole more than $90,000 from the accounts of both sisters.

Smith urges residents who think an elderly or infirm loved one is being exploited to contact the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services, at 866-552-4464, or the Brunswick Police Department's non-emergency number at 912-554-3645.