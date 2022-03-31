Cops: Nurse seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle

Mar. 31—A nurse was seriously injured at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking across Parkwood Drive to work at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said.

The woman was transported via helicopter to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center with serious injuries, Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Smith said.

The man driving the vehicle that struck her was cited for driving on a suspended license, but he was not cited in connection with the incident, Smith said. The Brunswick Police Department's traffic squad continues to investigate, he said.

Police said the woman did not cross Parkwood Drive within a designated crosswalk. The driver had just pulled out of the hospital parking area and was driving east in the 2400 block of Parkwood Drive when his vehicle struck the woman, police said. He told police he did not see her.

"At this time the extent of her injuries is unknown," Smith said. "The crash is still under investigation."

It marked the third time in three days that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Brunswick, according to police.

Two incidents Monday involved a child being struck by a vehicle in the city, but fortunately neither youngster was seriously hurt, police said.

Police said a young girl rode her bicycle into the path of vehicle on G Street near Goodyear Avenue on Monday. The child was transported via ambulance to the Brunswick hospital. Police officers made a follow-up visit to the hospital later Monday and learned the girl "suffered no serious injuries," Capt. Smith said.

A witness told police she saw the girl on the bike in the road, then she suddenly disappeared from sight. The witness next saw her "lying in the roadway," Smith said.

Also Monday, police reported a young girl was struck by a vehicle as she walked into the road in the 2400 block of Gloucester Street, police said.

"A witness advised they saw the juvenile run into the lane of traffic, and she was struck by the vehicle," Smith said.

The girl was not at a designated crosswalk, although she told police she looked both ways, Smith said.

She was taken via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smith said.

Both incidents on Monday occurred during the city police department's day shift. Neither driver was cited in Monday's incidents, police said.