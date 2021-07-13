Cops offer reward, seek "person of interest" in shooting death

Jul. 13—Police are offering a reward for information on the June 24 daytime shooting death of a woman on the streets of Brunswick, a case in which investigators also are seeking the public's help in locating a "person of interest," Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

A man fatally shot 29-year-old Shannon Riley around 4 p.m. on June 24 following an argument between the two outside at Mansfield and Stonewall streets, according to police. Riley was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died, police said.

Brunswick police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man who killed her, Smith said.

Also, Brunswick police are seeking 20-year-old Chequerdo Dashawn Foy for questioning in the shooting death, Smith said. Foy "is not a suspect at this time but a person of interest," police said.

Police describe Foy as Black, about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 160 pounds, police said. He may be driving at 2016 Honda Civic with a temporary Georgia license plate of C0415678. Surveillance video in the area shows that the vehicle was parked in the area when the shooting occurred, police said.

Anyone with information on Foy's whereabouts, or who has any other information that would lead to an arrest in the case, is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516. Information can also be submitted to the Silent Witness email at bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.

Police say Foy may have information about the shooting that could lead to an arrest, Smith said.

"Investigators believe Foy may be able to fill in the missing gaps in this case so that we can move forward with an arrest warrant," she said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Brunswick police in investigating the homicide.

"Anytime a life is taken, we see it as a tragedy," Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. "But then something like this happens in broad daylight, just blocks from the police station, it's a reminder that there are bad people out there. It's our job to catch and them that's what we intend to do in this case.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident," she added. "We continue to canvas the area and interview possible witnesses. This is still very much an ongoing investigation."