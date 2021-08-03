Cops: One jailed, one hospitalized after party ends in stabbing

Aug. 3—A party turned ugly in the dark morning hours Sunday at a residence in the 3700 block of Hardee Avenue, where a fight left one man hospitalized with a stab wound and another man jailed on an aggravated assault charge, Glynn County police said.

Christian Monila-Lopez, 29, was arrested shortly after the 3:15 a.m. incident and charged with aggravated assault, police said. He remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

The male adult victim was transported to UF Health Jacksonville hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., with a non life-threatening stab wound, police said.

Police found tables "overturned and food all over the ground" beneath an outdoor tent when responding to the disturbance on Hardee Avenue near 8th Street, the report said.

Several people milled about the lawn and the driveway, but one man "dressed in all white took off running" out of sight behind a house, the report said.

Officers quickly located Monila-Lopez, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call county police investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.