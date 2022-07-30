Cops: One suspect drove, the other fired in reckless shootout

Jul. 30—Police allege that Kaleb Roy Wanzo and Trentavious Lee were at least part of one side of a reckless shootout in Brunswick July 14 that wounded a woman caught in the crossfire.

Wanzo, 19, was arrested by Brunswick police July 22 and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault. Police arrested 18-year-old Lee on Monday, charging him with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm near a public street.

Police say the two men were involved in a gunfight at around 6:30 p.m. July 14 near Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, during which a woman riding in a passing vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to a knee.

Police allege Wanzo was driving a vehicle from which Lee discharged a firearm, aiming at parties who were returning fire.

According to an arrest warrant, at least one more gunman was also riding in the vehicle allegedly driven by Wanzo.

Stray gunfire struck the 40-year-old woman, who was visiting from out of town and was a passenger in a passing vehicle, police said. The vehicle also was occupied by at least two other male relatives of the woman, according to arrest warrants filed against Lee and Wanzo in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

In addition to wounding the woman, several bullets hit the vehicle, endangering all who were inside, the warrants state.

"Trentavious Lee used a firearm during a shooting that resulted in shots being fired into a vehicle where (the victim) was an occupant," one warrant states. Although they were not wounded, both men were "the victim of a shooting in which a deadly weapon was used that would have likely resulted in a serious or deadly injury ... " the warrants state.

As for Wanzo, a warrant states he "was providing transportation to two other subjects who fired their weapons during an intentional criminal act."

The woman was flown from Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was treated for her wound and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick police detective Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2606, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org