Cops patrolling in North Side find two victims after hearing volley of gunfire

Apr. 9—Pittsburgh police officers patrolling in the area of East Commons in the North Side found a pair of men suffering from gunshot wounds after they heard multiple shots fired.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. this morning near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Avery Street.

One of the men was found in the 300 block of Cedar with a gunshot wound to the leg. The second victim was found a short time later in the 200 block of East Ohio Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics transported the victims to separate hospitals. Both men were in stable condition. They were not identified by police.

The shootings are being investigated by detectives from the city's Major Crimes and the Mobile Crime Unit.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .