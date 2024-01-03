Cops Perform PIT Maneuver Not Knowing 3 Kids Were in the SUV
Authorities say a suspect in a Jeep “led police on a high-speed pursuit,” at times not stopping at lights or stop signs. The Jeep swerved, and a police cruiser hit the back right side of the vehicle, known as a PIT Maneuver, in order to make the SUV turn and come to a stop. As officers approached the stopped vehicle, police say, that’s when they noticed the 3 children inside. Police say “the children were moved to a place of safety to be treated for complaints of pain.”