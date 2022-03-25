Cops: police dog Rico nabs robber

Mar. 25—Brunswick Police dog Rico tracked an alleged armed robber Friday morning to the Budget Motel, 3241 U.S. Highway 17, where officers arrested the suspect and recovered the cash stolen from the nearby Friendly Express, police said.

Police said Kenneth Mainor Jr. allegedly grew belligerent once inside the patrol car, kicking at the doors and windows before being subdued. Mainor, 38, was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on a charge of robbery by force, jail records show.

According to police, Mainor allegedly entered the Friendly Express at 3319 U.S. 17 at around 7:30 a.m.. Waving a gun and wearing a navy blue hoodie and Old Navy jeans, Mainor allegedly waved a gun at the store clerk and demanded money.

"I don't want to hurt anybody," Mainor allegedly told the clerk. "Give me all the money!"

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, after which Mainor allegedly exited the south door, police said. Brunswick Police Lt. Matthew Wilson and partner Rico arrived on scene, where the K9 picked up Mainor's scent solely from a hand print left on the store's door, police said. Rico proceeded to follow his nose to the Budget Motel, just south of the Friendly Express, police said.

Police recovered a ski mask and clothing allegedly used in the robbery. Police then spotted Mainor and took him into custody. Police searched Mainor and allegedly found the cash taken in the robbery.

"Lt. Wilson's partner Rico only had the scent on the door to go by, and they tracked him all the way to the Budget Motel," Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Smith said. "They did an excellent job."

County police also responded to the robbery call and assisted city police in seeking the suspect.