Cops probe possible links between Macon’s most recent killings and a homicide last year

Amid concerns that more violence could follow, Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Tuesday were examining possible links between a pair of recent fatal shootings — one Saturday morning and another Monday night — and a slaying in Macon’s Unionville community last May.

The victim in the 9 a.m. Saturday shooting, Damian Devonta Felton Sr., was gunned down at a house on Harrold Street about 12 hours after he was released from the county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Felton, 27, had been in jail since last May in the wake of his arrest on murder charges in the deadly shooting of Amond Norwood.

Late Monday, roughly 60 hours after and less than a mile away from the scene of Felton’s death, another young man was shot dead on a side street off Houston Avenue.

Monday night’s victim, 28-year-old Ormondo Cortez Clark, was Norwood’s half brother, according to court documents and law enforcement sources familiar with the cases.

While there are no publicly known motives for either of the shootings, the sources said sheriff’s deputies were concerned that the killings could spawn retaliatory bloodshed.

Felton had as recently as early 2020, court records show, been identified by investigators as a known affiliate of Macon’s branch of the Gangster Disciples street gang.