Cops who received Floyd text want their names kept secret

Sep. 9—Several Manchester police officers and sergeants have gone to court in an attempt to block their public identification in a lengthy internal affairs report into the distribution of a meme that mocks murder victim George Floyd.

The officer who texted the meme, Christian Horn, already has been identified.

Two weeks ago, Manchester police complied with a public records request filed by the New Hampshire Union Leader and released an image of the meme — Floyd's face beside the words "You Take My Breath Away" and beneath the caption "Black Love."

The department also released the internal affairs investigation into the text but redacted the names of 10 officers, including four sergeants, who received the text. In doing so, they pointed to a civil court action filed by the officers just days before the document was to be released.

The officers and sergeants asked a judge to block their identification.

Their filing raises an issue of what police officers, or anyone, should do when confronted with potentially racist or hateful messages.

Horn sent the meme, which included a pink background and hearts, out in two separate threads on Feb. 10, 2021, four days before Valentine's Day and about nine months after Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.

Police officers in Los Angeles have faced a severe backlash for transmitting a nearly identical meme.

The names of the officers also are redacted in the Manchester lawsuit. According to the suit, they received the text on their personal phones while they were off-duty. None responded to the text or forwarded it, according to the suit. All were exonerated of any wrongdoing.

"While the public may very well have the right to know the details of Horn's infractions, if any, and how those infractions might affect his position as a police officer, that does not apply to the (officers) who had no involvement other than having received the text and who were exonerated as having NO other involvement," reads the filing by North Hampton lawyer Joseph McKittrick.

The suit, filed against the Manchester Police Department, asks a judge to block the department's release of the names. It's unknown whether the department and the city will contest the filing.

City: No comment

Mayor Joyce Craig would not comment, a spokeswoman said. City Solicitor Emily Rice also would not comment.

The ACLU-New Hampshire, which filed a Right to Know request for the Horn investigation, said it favors release of the names, especially the supervisors who received the text.

"Once again, New Hampshire police officers are going to court to keep secret important and complete investigatory reports of which they are a part — a tactic that stands in direct opposition to the public's right to know," ACLU Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette said in a statement.

He noted that two supervisors saw this racist meme and did nothing.

"These supervisors were content to be associated with Christian Horn privately, but now want to keep this association secret," he said.

The officer who complained about the Horn text "seemed most bothered by his perception that none of the other recipients of the meme reacted to it, or called it out as inappropriate," Detective Jeffrey Fierimonte told internal affairs investigators.

Fierimonte and one other officer, Eric Joyal, are the only rank-and-file officers, besides Horn, whose names appear in the investigation documents as receiving the meme.

The investigation determined that supervisors considered the meme in poor taste but not racially motivated. The investigation concluded that there was no need to address a bad joke.

The report of the investigation said that dark humor and morbid jokes are a coping mechanism in police work.

"It is frightening to contemplate the potential impact to the mental health of police officers, if they were to be subjected to a standard that forbade them from ever indulging in morbid humor," the investigation's report reads.

Nearly all officers who received the Horn text were members of the Special Enforcement Division, a street-level division that attacks problems such as drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling, with a focus on high-crime neighborhoods.

Two officers from the division were fired in 2018. Darren Murphy was fired for reasons that never fully came to light. Aaron Brown was fired after joking about shooting Blacks in a text to his wife.

The officer who complained about Horn said he did not believe he would get any support going up the chain of command in the Special Enforcement Division. So he complained to Capt. Brandon Murphy, who at the time was captain of the patrol division, according to the Horn investigation.

The investigation does not identify the officer who complained or give his race. But based on material contained in the investigation, indications are that he is one of the few African Americans in the department.

Black Lives Matter has said the officer who complained about the text was Black.

Horn was suspended for three days, forced to take an online sensitivity course and moved from the Special Enforcement Division to patrol. Last month, he was promoted to sergeant.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has said Horn is not a racist, and the text was insensitive but not racist.

Both the Manchester NAACP and Black Lives Matter have said that the meme and the response raise questions about the department's culture.

