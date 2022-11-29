Cops recover abused dogs in Queens; suspect was arrested in harrowing 2021 puppy mill case

A man accused last year of operating a brutal Brooklyn puppy mill was charged with 23 new counts of animal abuse after the NYPD found mistreated dogs in a vehicle he was driving in Queens, cops and the Queens district attorney’s office said Monday.

Ravon Service, 27, was arrested Saturday when a traffic stop in Rego Park led to the discovery of an emaciated mother dog and seven puppies perilously packed into a plastic bin with limited air flow, according to authorities.

Service, driving a 2001 Lexus with a Pennsylvania plate, was stopped on Woodhaven Blvd. after the vehicle’s loud engine exhaust drew the attention of a police officer. The cop noticed a dog with protruding ribs in the backseat, a criminal complaint stated.

“This is my dog,” Service told the officer, according to the complaint. “She’s skinny because she just had babies.”

On Sunday, the Police Department’s 104th Precinct tweeted images of the bony mother, apparently a Great Dane, and her seven scratched-up puppies.

The poor pooches were taken to an animal hospital for treatment, and a veterinarian found all seven puppies had diarrhea, according to the complaint.

Service was charged with eight counts of torturing, injuring or failing to feed an animal; eight counts of neglect of an impounded animal; and seven counts of carrying an animal in a cruel manner.

He could not be reached for comment.

“We’re judged based on how we treat our animals,” tweeted Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), adding: “these dogs endured terrible torture.”

Service was accused last year of presiding over an East Flatbush house of horrors — a reeking dog den strewn with chains and covered in urine and feces — and of violently attacking the landlords who blew the whistle on the operation.

Before that, he helped run a similar operation inside a Bay Ridge home, according to officials.

The landlords, Kennisha Gilbert and Roderick Charles, were left bloodied and scarred after Service and his brothers attacked them, Gilbert said. Charles suffered broken ribs, according to Gilbert.

The attack appeared to be revenge after Gilbert appealed to authorities about the situation for almost a year.

Service was charged at the time with gang assault, menacing and other crimes. He was also charged with neglect of an impounded animal and torturing, injuring or failing to feed dogs.

It was unclear how the case was resolved. The Brooklyn district attorney’s office said Monday that it had no available records related to the case.

Gilbert said prosecutors appeared to have dropped the case.

“That case does not exist,” Gilbert, 41, said Monday. “I was never notified by anyone in the DA’s office that they were not going to press charges.”

She added that “even if they decided to not go forward with charges for what they did to myself and my husband,” Service should have been prosecuted for his treatment of dogs.

“This is why he’s yet again doing this,” Gilbert said. “This is not going to stop until someone does something about it. He should not be allowed to own any animal ever again.”