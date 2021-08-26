Cops release new images of gunmen, accomplices on mopeds wanted for Queens shooting that wounded 10

Cops on Thursday released crystal-clear new surveillance images of a pair of gunmen and two accomplices on mopeds wanted for a Queens shooting that left 10 people wounded.

The NYPD and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests for the botched July 31 gang hit on a crowded North Corona street.

Two hooded masked gunmen fired more than 40 shots down 37th Ave. between 97th and 99th Sts. about 10:40 p.m.

The gunmen were trailed by two men on mopeds, one of whom was wearing a charcoal-grey sweatshirt with an American flag emblazoned across the chest, the new images show. The other moped operator was wearing a red sweatshirt and sported a black-and-white face mask.

Police believe the shooters were targeting three Trinitarios gang members standing outside a barber shop, with the 10 innocent victims all collateral damage.

The new images show that the gunmen were sporting pistols with extended clips.

“The two males immediately extended their arms and began firing in the direction of a group at a barber shop,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at the time. “This is a brazen coordinated attack.”

The victims ranged from ages 19 to 72, with all expected to recover.

Three days after the shooting, the aunt of victim Sandra Lopez said her niece was struggling and had to undergo surgery to remove a bullet in her foot.

“She’s very panicked, very shocked,” said aunt Maria Lopez. “She’s diabetic, and her blood sugar went up ... She is very, very sick. Very difficult.”

“We were going to do something on Sunday but we couldn’t after that,” Lopez added. “My little one goes to school right there. I’m scared sending a little autistic child now.”

Detectives believe the gunplay was the result of a years-long feud between the Trinitarios, who are largely based in the Bronx, and the Queens-based ABK — or “Always Banging Kings.”

The shooting may be linked to the July 18 murder of Aldair Melchor, 25, who was shot dead on 132nd St. and 32nd Ave. in Flushing by a gunman in a black car, sources said. Since then, two more shootings have been tied to the ongoing gang war, the sources said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.