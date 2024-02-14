Cops release images of speeding driver in fatal Queens hit-and-run crash

Police have identified the man they believe killed a 60-year-old woman in a Queens hit-and-run earlier this month.

Jackson Lima-Arteaga, 33, was behind the wheel of a BMW X6 as he sped east on 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights just before 6:45 a.m. Feb 1, cops said.

In video viewed by the Daily News, Lima-Arteaga was allegedly zipping across the avenue so fast that a woman talking on the phone jumped as the car zoomed by.

At the same time, Yeny Contreras-Baquedano, 60, was crossing the avenue at 90th St. when the driver slammed into her.

Lima-Arteaga took off southbound on 92nd St. and is still being sought, police said.

Medics rushed the woman to Elmhurst Hospital Center, but she could not be saved.

Police on Tuesday released images of Lima-Arteaga, of Elizabeth, N.J., in hopes someone may be able to help track him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.