Cops release photo of gun used to shoot, wound off-duty NYPD officer in Queens carjacking

Police early Wednesday released a photo of the gun used to shoot a rookie NYPD cop after teen carjackers lured him out of his car as he was on his way to work.

Police also released a photo of the shot up rear bumper of an unmarked police car struck when the crooks — both 18 — opened fire a second time before they were arrested in Queens.

The rookie, on his way to work “to protect New Yorkers from criminals,” was shot and wounded in a robbery attempt in the Rockaways, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said early Wednesday at a press conference at Jamaica Hospital, where the officer is in stable condition.

The officer is the sixth NYPD cop shot this year.

The cop was wounded on the eve of the funeral for Officer Wilbert Mora, who died Jan. 21., four days after he was shot in Harlem responding to a domestic violence call. His partner, Officer Jason Rivera, died the night of the shooting.

The 22-year-old rookie was in his car stopped at a traffic light at Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd St. in Arverne when the crooks approached, gaining his attention by knocking on the driver’s side window with their gun, about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

The officer got out of the car, Corey said, and one of the teens fired several times, striking the officer.

He was able to return fire but missed and the teens ran off.

Nearby were uniformed cops from the 100th Precinct. They heard the shots, rushed to the scene, tended to the wounded officer and broadcast a description of the suspects over their radio.

Other uniformed officers confronted the suspects about three blocks away, at Beach Channel Drive and Beach 59th St. But as they got out of the car, Corey said, a shot was fired at them, striking their unmarked car in the rear bumper.

“I want to emphasize that,” Corey said at a hospital press conference. “These officers were being fired at and did not shoot back. Instead they apprehended the two of them a short distance away without further incident.”

Mayor Adams also emphasized that restraint by the arresting officers and noted the crooks’ brazenness, willing to shoot those in “blue uniforms or blue jeans.”

“When these two individuals shot at a passenger driving the car they didn’t shoot at a police officer, they shot at a civilian,” Adams said. “And then to find out that they shot at police officers it sent a message. They had no regard [for] who they were trying to kill.”

The NYPD, at Adam’s direction, is in the process of forming a Neighborhood Safety Unit, comprised of officers in uniform and plainclothes and tasked with combatting the ongoing surge in gun violence.

Former Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in June 2020 disbanded the plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit. Cops assigned to anti-crime won high marks for getting guns off the street and developing an intimate knowledge of the city’s violent criminals but they were also criticized as overly aggressive and guilty of unjustified street stops and raids.

Many in anti-crime were subsequently assigned to the new Public Safety Unit. A sergeant and officer from that unit arrested the suspects accused of shooting the rookie Tuesday.