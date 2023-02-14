Cops release photo of suspect who shoved man to Brooklyn tracks in random attack

Police on Monday released a photo of the man they say randomly shoved a straphanger to the tracks in a Brooklyn subway station.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, is accused of pushing the 66-year old man to the track bed of a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train around 2:55 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The man tumbled to the tracks at the President St.–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights but did not come into contact with a train or the third rail.

Two good Samaritans who spotted the terrifying assault pulled the man back onto the platform while his attacker took off, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kings County Hospital to be treated.

Police are still searching for the man who shoved him and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.