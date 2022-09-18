Cops release pics of four young suspects wanted for fatal stabbing after fight on Bronx MTA bus

Cops released surveillance images Sunday of four young suspects wanted for the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man after a fight on a Bronx MTA bus.

The suspects, all believed to be between 16 and 20, acted together to kill Prince McMichael, 27, on Friday night, according to cops.

McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, argued with his assailants onboard the bus as it rolled by Pelham Bay Park, cops said.

After the fight spilled onto the street near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael was stabbed multiple times in the chest about 9:45 p.m., police said.

The attackers ran off north on Bruckner Blvd. toward the Pelham Bay subway station, cops said. An NYPD spokeswoman couldn’t say Sunday what the fight was about.

The surveillance images released by cops of the suspects were taken aboard the bus.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.