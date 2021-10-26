Cops release pics of suspect in shooting of Union Square subway rider and say he also robbed bank

A gunman who blasted a straphanger in the leg during a brazen hold up on a packed Manhattan subway train robbed $1,100 from a nearby bank just a few minutes earlier, cops said Tuesday.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect, who is also wanted for a hold up in a Murray Hill deli.

The crook had just robbed a TD Bank on Canal St. near Lafayette St. in lower Manhattan when he boarded an uptown N train about 4:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

A few moments later, he pulled a gun on a 42-year-old man riding the train and demanded his cellphone.

The victim didn’t move fast enough so the crook shot him in the left leg, NYPD Assistance Chief Vincent Coogan said. A good Samaritan passenger followed the gunman as he fled the Union Square station but the shooter escaped.

The gunman fled north then west by Union Square, police sources said. The victim was left staggering around the Union Square platform with blood gushing from his leg.

NYPD Officers Elijah Pardieu and Rajandeep Singh managed to put a tourniquet on the wounded straphanger’s leg as EMS was called.

“There was no exit wound. My partner gave me his tourniquet and I applied it,” Pardieu said. “The last thing we need is for someone to die. He’s going to be OK.”

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital.

Working off of surveillance images of the suspect, detectives linked him to the robbery of the Canal St. TD Bank. Workers there said the crook walked up to a teller and flashed his pistol.

“I have a gun, give me cash!” the man ordered.

A terrified teller forked over $1,100 to the gunman, who ran off without harming anyone.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the crook held up a 42-year-old man inside a deli on Lexington Ave. near E. 41st St., cops said.

The victim was ordering food when the crook crept up to him from behind and demanded his belongings. When the man balked, the crook lifted his shirt, showing the pistol tucked in his waistband.

The victim handed the thief $45 but the crook appeared insulted, cops said.

“That’s it?” the man asked before storming off towards Grand Central Station.

Police described the suspect as Black, about 40 and 5-foot-7 with a slim build, bald head and facial hair.

On Monday he was wearing a blue face mask, black hooded jacket, black pants and green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.