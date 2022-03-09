Cops release pictures of hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Asian man

Police released pictures Wednesday of a suspected assailant who attacked an Asian man with a hammer during a clash on a Manhattan subway platform.

The 29-year-old victim was standing on the No. 2 train platform at 14th St. and Seventh Ave. at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when he accidentally bumped into the suspect, who was wearing a red varsity jacket with white sleeves and the letter “B” on the chest, the NYPD.

Video of the attack recovered by police shows the suspect acting out and yelling at the victim before pulling out a hammer and striking the victim in the head with it.

The attacker fled the station.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his head. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

While nothing overtly racist was said, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating if the attack was motivated by anti-Asian bias, police said.

The assailant is believed to be in his 30s, about 6-feet-2 and 160 pounds and was wearing a black wig and carrying a light-colored bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.