Cops release video of man wanted in fatal Brooklyn stabbing

Police released surveillance images and video Thursday of a suspect wanted for fatally stabbing a 46-year-old Brooklyn man just steps from his home more than a year ago.

The male suspect, seen wearing a hooded black jacket and grey pants, attacked Carlos Rawlins on Lincoln Pl. near Ralph Ave. on April 21, 2020, cops said.

Video released by police shows the suspect arguing with a man in the street before pulling him between two cars and punching him.

The two men ultimately go their separate ways, the video shows. Police did not say if the man being punched was Rawlins. It was also unclear why the footage of the suspect was only emerging now, more than a year after the slaying.

Rawlins was found down the block from his home bleeding from a stab wound to the chest around 7:30 p.m.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

No arrests have been made.

Cops released the surveillance footage in the hopes that someone can identify the man in the hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.