Cops: Repeat burglar caught in the act, times two

Mar. 1—Alert county police officers nabbed an alleged habitual burglar who they say broke into two businesses within in the span of an hour after midnight Friday.

Arnold William Myers, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Myers remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond.

Glynn County Police allege Myers broke into J and J Tires at 1026 Glynn Park Drive at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, tripping the business's burglary alarm and alerting county patrol officers, according to a report. Responding police found a door had been forced open, but there was no suspect.

About an hour later, police responded to a burglary alarm at United Rentals, 4406 U.S. Highway 17 N., about half a mile from J and J Tires. Patrol officers responded to the 1:24 a.m. alarm to find store windows shattered. Again, there was no suspect in sight.

While searching the area, police said they found Myers walking along U.S. 17, according to a report. Police say Myers denied any involvement, but he had "minor cuts and abrasions including shards of glass in his neck," consistent with climbing through the shattered glass of a store window, the report noted. Police later determined Myers had "worn multiple layers of clothing," which he could discard to change his appearance from that of any suspect that might appear on surveillance video, police said.

Police said Myers' rap sheet includes more than a dozen burglary arrests in Glynn County since 19990, including yet another alleged break-in this past summer at J and J Tires.

It marked the second time within the past month that this particular patrol shift has caught an alleged burglar in the act, police said.