Cops Rescue 23-Year-Old Kidnapped Woman Held Captive in Shed

Ohio cops rescued a 23-year-old woman who was held captive in a shed. Police say Chloe Jones was beaten with a baseball bat and held in the shed for four days before she was rescued. Jones says the accused kidnapper, William Mozingo, offered her a ride home. However, she ended up in the shed. Turns out, she was not his first victim. He was previously convicted in 2017 of kidnapping a woman. Mozingo was arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping Jones.

