Cops responded to ‘an open 911 call’ at Florida home. Then they looked in the closet

Florida deputies went to a home after a mysterious “open 911 call” on the Gulf Coast last Friday, according to a news release from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

Operators could not hear any “noises or sounds of distress” on the line, but two weeks before, law enforcement had responded to a domestic violence call at the house in Morriston, about 20 miles west of Ocala. During that incident, the suspect had fled.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man standing on the front porch, who “immediately retreated inside.”

They soon caught up with the suspect, John Chastain, 34, hiding inside of a closet. Authorities say he was the same suspect in the earlier case.

After a brief attempt at resisting arrest, Chastain was taken into custody and charged with felony battery for the incident that occurred two weeks prior.

Deputies also inspected Chastain’s Ford F-150 parked in the driveway, and “plainly visible” inside the truck were two handguns, cash and drugs.

After a more thorough investigation of the truck, authorities also found three stolen guns and almost 300 grams of fentanyl (0.61 pounds), 400 grams of methamphetamines (1.27 pounds), as well as other illegal narcotics including crack cocaine, powder cocaine and MDMD ecstasy.

The agency notes that in the state of Florida, possession of more than 400 grams of meth is considered a trafficking offense and is punishable as a capital felony with a potential life sentence, and possession of fentanyl in excess of 28 grams carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

The Morriston man is being held in the Levy County Detention Center, with bond set at $3,810,000.