Cops: Robber escapes convenience store with cash

May 12—Glynn County police say a man robbed a convenience store near Brunswick shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, absconding with cash.

The man entered the Five Star Mini Mart at 100 Old Jesup Road at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspect approached the store clerk, threatened him and demanded money, the report said. The suspect took cash from three different cash registers behind the checkout counter, the police report said.

The suspect then forced the clerk to escort him outside, at which point the robber ran away.

Police are investigating. No further information is available.