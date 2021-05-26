Cops: Robber punches store owner, takes money

May 26—A man who frequented the Quick-Stop Meat Market at 3801 Norwich St. bid his time until the other shoppers departed one late afternoon earlier this month.

Then, police said, he turned to strong-arm robbery, punching the store owner several times, grabbing a handful of cash from the register and running out of the door, Glynn County police said.

Police are looking for the man who committed the May 17 robbery in the Arco community. The store owner suffered scratches but was not seriously hurt, according to the police report released Monday.

Despite being hit repeatedly, the store owner armed himself with "a larger wooden stick" from under the store's checkout counter and chased the robber out the door, the police report said. The store owner told police the man reached for his sweat jacket pocket as if he had a gun. The store owner told police he never saw a gun. The robber ran behind a neighboring business and disappeared, the victim told police.

The owner provided police access to the store's security camera video. The robbery suspect had been inside the store several times previously, the store owner told police, usually getting other customers to buy him items.

The robber went inside the store around 5:30 p.m. and walked around until all other customers were gone nearly 10 minutes later, police said. The suspect looked out the front door, then approached the store owner, who was arranging money in the cash register.

The robber's punches knocked the man to the ground. He regained his footing to discover the robber "had emptied most of the cash from the register" and ran out the front door, police reported.

Police are investigating.