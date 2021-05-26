Cops: Robber punches store owner, takes money

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

May 26—A man who frequented the Quick-Stop Meat Market at 3801 Norwich St. bid his time until the other shoppers departed one late afternoon earlier this month.

Then, police said, he turned to strong-arm robbery, punching the store owner several times, grabbing a handful of cash from the register and running out of the door, Glynn County police said.

Police are looking for the man who committed the May 17 robbery in the Arco community. The store owner suffered scratches but was not seriously hurt, according to the police report released Monday.

Despite being hit repeatedly, the store owner armed himself with "a larger wooden stick" from under the store's checkout counter and chased the robber out the door, the police report said. The store owner told police the man reached for his sweat jacket pocket as if he had a gun. The store owner told police he never saw a gun. The robber ran behind a neighboring business and disappeared, the victim told police.

The owner provided police access to the store's security camera video. The robbery suspect had been inside the store several times previously, the store owner told police, usually getting other customers to buy him items.

The robber went inside the store around 5:30 p.m. and walked around until all other customers were gone nearly 10 minutes later, police said. The suspect looked out the front door, then approached the store owner, who was arranging money in the cash register.

The robber's punches knocked the man to the ground. He regained his footing to discover the robber "had emptied most of the cash from the register" and ran out the front door, police reported.

Police are investigating.

Recommended Stories

  • Three-year-old girl impaled in own back garden by stray arrow fired by neighbour

    The man, identified as Ryan Archer, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault

  • Plans to crack down on people who abandon pets they acquired during lockdown

    Pet owners who abandon the animals they acquired during lockdown when they return to the office could face tougher sentences under plans being considered by ministers. The remit of the Government's pet theft task force has been widened to cover the abandonment of animals amid fears that a large number of pets will be discarded when workers are no longer at home to care for them. The plans could also include measures that punish people who leave dogs at home for extended periods. Ministers are also considering prosecuting "dognapping", which soared during lockdown, under animal welfare laws. Stealing a pet is a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968, and carries a maximum prison term of seven years. A government source told The Times: "We need to start considering that it's not just a theft issue, there's also abandonment." In the first six months of lockdown, 2.2 million people bought dogs. The number of thefts increased by 19 per cent in 2020 from the previous year. Boris Johnson, who owns a dog called Dilyn, has said that dog theft can “cause huge pain and grief” to owners. Robert Buckland, the lord chancellor, said: "This task force will examine every option available to protect families from this appalling crime." David Lammy, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, told The Times: “The dreadful thought of having my dog stolen keeps me up at night. The current laws are failing to put off organised crooks from stealing pets for profit.” Read more: 'Death Row dogs': the pandemic pets whose owners don’t want them any more

  • Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

    A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with a vacant train that was being driven manually in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, the world’s tallest twin towers. It was the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • The GOP prepares to come up $500 billion on infrastructure after Biden comes down by $600 billion

    The Republicans' forthcoming $1 trillion proposal counters Biden's climbdown to $1.7 trillion, but the sides appear no closer to agreeing on taxes.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

    For Vanessa Gregson, the four-lane highway that borders the beach along San Francisco's Pacific Ocean is now an automobile-free sanctuary where she can blissfully ride her bicycle and enjoy the quiet. “You feel like you’re in nature, and you’re in San Francisco.” Like cities from Paris to New York that shut roads to motorists when the coronavirus hit, environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles so people could exercise and socialize safely.

  • China overtakes Germany as UK’s top import market

    It came as Brexit disrupted trade with the EU and the pandemic boosted demand for Chinese goods.

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Lukashenko says 'ill-wishers' trying to 'strangle' Belarus in first comments since plane seizure

    Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, on Wednesday sounded defiant about forcing a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk and accused the West of crossing "red lines" by barring Belarusian flights from Europe. Belarus has been accused of hijacking the flight in order to arrest Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of opposition mouthpiece Nexta. He and his partner Sofia Sapega have been in custody since Sunday. European Union leaders on Tuesday discussed fresh sanctions against the Lukashenko regime, and a host of European airlines have suspended flights to Belarus and through its airspace. Mr Lukashenko, in his first public appearance since the incident, blamed the fallout on Belarus’ enemies in the West. "As we predicted, our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state," Mr Lukashenko said on Wednesday in an address to members of parliament, according to the Belta state news agency.

  • Zack Snyder says he wants to make a pornographic film influenced by '300'

    The "Army of the Dead" director said he has always wanted to make a religious movie and a pornographic movie, and might combine the two.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Bridgewater’s comments on Joe Brady drew ire. They didn’t tell full story, QB says

    The quarterback speaks publicly for the first time since joining the Broncos.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.

  • ‘Coup within a coup’ in Mali, as president and prime minister detained

    The man who led a military coup in Mali last year has seized power after dismissing the country’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, in what the French president described as “a coup within a coup”. Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, took control of the country a day after the other two men were “kidnapped” from their homes and detained by army officers. He said he stripped the civilian leaders of their duties for attempting to “sabotage” the political transition, adding that “the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” “The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Col Goita said in a statement read by an aide on national television. The announcement threw Mali, which has been battling a fast-growing jihadist insurgency, into political instability once again after former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a coup by disgruntled military officers in August 2020. After weeks of protests against former president Keita, known as IBK, who was heavily criticised for his inability to control the insurgency and widespread government corruption, military officers encircled his home, fired shots into the air and made him resign on national television under duress. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were appointed in September, under international pressure to form a transitional government which was due to last 18 months, before new presidential elections were to be held in February 2022. But the junta retained strong control over Mali’s administration and held key ministries. Then on Monday, some of the officials who had supported last year’s coup were sidelined from the defence and security ministries, two key roles, after growing criticism of the interim government. Just over an hour after the reshuffle was announced, army officials forcibly took Mr N’Daw and Mr Ouane from their homes and held them at Kati’s military headquarters, just outside of the capital Bamako. The move has sparked widespread international anger. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations condemned the move, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s civilian leaders, who are still detained. The European Council said it “strongly condemns the kidnapping” of Mali’s leaders, and was considering targeted sanctions against the coup leaders. “What has been led by, again, the military putschists, is an unacceptable coup within the coup, which calls for our immediate condemnation,” French president Emmanuel Macron said after a European summit in Brussels. “We are ready, in the next few hours if the situation was not clarified, to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists.”