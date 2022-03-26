Cops: Roxy to the rescue when suspect flees

Mar. 26—An alleged scofflaw very nearly eluded the long arm of the law, but the 37-year-old man could not outrun its four paws, according to Glynn County Police.

Travis Grant Duggar allegedly bailed out of his vehicle during a pursuit with county police near midnight Tuesday, but Roxy the K9 officer followed his fleeting scent through the Ellis Point neighborhood between buildings, over a wall and to the front door of the man's residence, police said.

All this, police said, because Duggar allegedly did not want to face the consequences of driving on a suspended license.

Duggar was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with driving on a suspended license, both misdemeanors, and fleeing and eluding police, a felony.

Duggar remained in jail Friday on charges that also include running a stop sign and impeding traffic flow.

County police report it as being the third pursuit in the course of a four-day span that involved a person who chose to run from the law over a relatively minor offense, creating a danger to the public in the process.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste reminded such would-be outlaws that it is much easier and safer to face the consequences of a minor crime rather than compound the issue with more serious charges.

"Nothing positive can come from fleeing," Battiste said. "The risk to yourself, to your fellow citizens and the officers is not worth fleeing for a bad driver's license."

The incident began around 11:50 p.m. when a county patrol officer attempted to stop a Volkswagen Passat at Ga. 27 and U.S. 341.

Police say Duggar chose to speed away rather than face a traffic infraction and the suspended license.

Police said Duggar pulled into a fast-food parking lot on U.S. 341, where two people exited the vehicle before Duggar sped away again.

Duggar turned off of U.S. 341 onto Anderson Way. From there, he entered the Ellis Point neighborhood, where he abandoned the vehicle in the darkness.

Enter Roxy the police dog. Roxy picked up a scent, following it throughout the neighborhood to the doorstep of the home where Duggar resided, police said.

The person answering the door gave police permission to search the home. Police allegedly found Duggar hiding inside.