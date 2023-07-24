Cops rushed to a dispute on a yacht on Miami River. Turned out to be a boat rental beef

What drew police officers with guns drawn on people standing on a yacht in the Miami River Sunday night, a scene that brought social media and television media video attention?

A disagreement about the boat’s rental that might or might not have included the boat captain and staff being threatened with death and being thrown into Biscayne Bay.

An incident report from Miami Beach police said conflicting statements and electronic evidence added up to no arrests. Though two guns were found on the boat, the report says those firearms weren’t used to enhance any threats.

This all started around 9 p.m. when, Miami police said, they got a call saying there might be a armed person on a yacht with several people near 114 SW N. River Dr. Miami police evacuated the yacht and had several people detained when Miami Beach police arrived.

Breaking news- Currently happening at the Miami River | #ONLYinDADE



*️ According to Miami police Central Station dispatch reports incident near The Wharf on the river has been an abduction / kidnapping, resulting in 17 people held at gunpoint on a 110 foot vessel on the… pic.twitter.com/rzI2Oh490U — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) July 24, 2023

Arguments, text messages, cash and Cash App

The investigation got handed over to Miami Beach police when it was determined whatever happened occurred in waters just off Mount Sinai Hospital, 4300 Alton Rd.

Boat captain Gabriel Lopez Tovar said he told the guests who had rented Angel Garcel Patino’s yacht that they needed to get end the outing as the rental time was running short. Lopez claimed Miami’s Cornell Whitfield and Frisco, Texas’ Anteneh Workeneh forcefully demanded a refund.

Lopez claimed Whitfield “stated if the captain turns around, he will kill him and throw him off the boat,” took Lopez’s wallet with $3,500 and cell phone and threatened crew member Marlon Calderon with death if he didn’t get his money back. Lopez said he went with Calderon and Whitfield to get the rental cash.

Lopez said he called yacht owner Garcel, and Garcel called police.

The report said Calderon told police the same thing, stating he got $5,000 from one of the rooms, but contradicted Lopez by saying Whitfield didn’t follow him. Another crew member said he saw Whitfield and Workeneh take Lopez’ wallet and cell phone.

Whitfield said he didn’t rob anybody and, the report says, literally showed receipts — receipts and text message conversations about paying for the boat rental via Cash App. Another text message conversation, “shows a disagreement on rental hours and the boat owner stating he will call the cops.”

The report says, “Based on the totality of the circumstances and the conflicting statements,” no arrest was made. Everybody was released and left without further ado.