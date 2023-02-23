Cops search for driver after a 71-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami
Police are searching for the driver who ran over and killed a 71-year-old woman before fleeing the scene early Thursday morning in Miami.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 22nd Terrace, Orlando Rodriguez, Miami police spokesman, told the Miami Herald. The victim, police said, was a pedestrian.
This developing story will be updated as more information is available.
NEW: @MiamiPD are investigating a deadly hit and run at SW 22 Terr near the intersection of Coral Way & SW 27th Avenue. Forensic techs are on scene collecting evidence + videotaping the crime scene. Police say it happened at 5:47am this morning adding…1/ pic.twitter.com/TfUUhkWwQ1
