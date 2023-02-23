Cops search for driver after a 71-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

Police are searching for the driver who ran over and killed a 71-year-old woman before fleeing the scene early Thursday morning in Miami.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 22nd Terrace, Orlando Rodriguez, Miami police spokesman, told the Miami Herald. The victim, police said, was a pedestrian.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.

