Cops search South Dade wetland in area where woman reported abducted, sources say

Miami-Dade Police found a truck in a wetland region of South Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning that they believe is linked to a woman who was dragged away against her will from a home not far from there early Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement source.

Officially, police only called it a “developing situation” and said there was a lot of law enforcement activity near Southwest 130th Avenue and 328th Street. It’s an area with sand pits and wetland that is popular with ATV riders. But sources say they are searching for Andreae Lloyd, 27, who was taken from a home in the 1300 block of Southwest 285th Terrace just past midnight Monday.

Police said a man knocked on her door, grabbed her and “beat her repeatedly” before taking off with her in a white Honda Civic with a Y650DL license tag.

According to a law enforcement source, police had a man in custody related to Lloyd’s disappearance Tuesday night, but released him after determining they didn’t have enough evidence to hold him. The woman’s family, according to the source, followed the man and led police to the truck.