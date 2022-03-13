Cops searching for man who groped 8-year-old girl in Bronx grocery store

A creepy Bronx man groped an 8-year-old girl in a Soundview grocery store as her mother shopped nearby, police said Saturday.

The girl was with her mother at Fine Fare Supermarket on Fteley Ave. near Gleason Ave. on Saturday when the man approached her and grabbed her buttocks, cops said.

When the girl’s mother caught wind of what had happened, she approached the man who quickly took off on foot.

The girl was not injured in the attack.

Police are still searching for the man, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, about five-foot-five and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.