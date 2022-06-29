Cops make second arrest in Bronx murder of drill rapper Moneygang Vontae

A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal Bronx pharmacy shooting of Los Angeles drill rapper Moneygang Vontae, police said Wednesday.

Isiah Garrett, 24, has been arrested for the June 9 killing of Avanti Frowner, 27, who rapped under the stage name Moneygang Vontae, cops said.

Garrett, of Morris Heights in the Bronx is charged with murder, and awaits arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.

The arrest follows that of River Jones, 18, who was picked up by the NYPD’s Bronx Warrant Squad last week at Monroe College in New Rochelle where he attended school. He was also charged with murder, cops said.

Jones was held without bail following an arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.

Vontae was in the city with a friend searching for locations to film a music video when they stopped at the Amazing Community Pharmacy on E. Tremont Ave. near Arthur Ave. in Tremont to buy eye drops, cops said.

The west coasters declined to buy weed from two men, who corralled three others to ambush Vontae and his friend in the shop, cops said.

In the terrifying caught-on-camera attack, the crew demanded Vontae turn over his property and massive nameplate gold chain.

One of the men struggled with a gun before he shot the rapper and left him on the floor of the pharmacy to die. He took off with the “Moneygang Vontae” nameplate.