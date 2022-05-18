Cops seek knife-wielding sex criminal who assaulted woman and teen in separate Bronx attacks

A man armed with a knife ambushed a woman and a teenage girl in the Bronx and forced them to perform a sex act on him, and cops are asking the public’s help finding him.

The blade-wielding attacker cornered his first victim, a 19-year-old woman, at about 11:20 p.m. May 1 at Eastchester Road and Burke Ave. in Baychester, cops said.

He showed a knife, then took the woman’s phone and forced her to perform a sexual act, cops said. When she resisted, he ran off.

Two weeks later, at about 4 p.m. May 14, the suspect targeted a 14-year-old girl near E. 229th St. and Schieffelin Place in Edenwald, about three-fourths of a mile from the site of the first attack, cops said.

Once again, the attacker pulled out a knife, took the woman’s phone, and forced her to perform a sexual act, cops said. Medics took the teen to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Cops released video of the attacker on Wednesday, and are asking anyone with information about him to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.