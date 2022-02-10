Cops seek man who tried to rape woman, 21, on Manhattan subway

A would-be rapist groped and cornered a young woman on a Manhattan subway as it entered a downtown station Wednesday morning, cops said.

The man, who is still at large, approached the 21-year-old victim as she was sitting in a car on an uptown E train headed toward the Canal St. station about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He put his hand between the seat and her buttocks, and when she got up, he grabbed her and pushed her into the a corner of the train car, where he tried to rape her, cops said.

The woman broke free, and the suspect ran toward another train in the station.

Police released photos of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.