Cops seek public's help in robbery investigation

May 13—Glynn County police are seeking the public's help in nabbing a robber who absconded with cash from a convenience store near Brunswick after midnight Wednesday.

The bandit entered the Five Star Mini Mart at 100 Old Jesup Road at 12:20 a.m Wednesday, the county police report said. He entered the store behind another man, who walked to the back of the store to play an electronic betting machine. The store clerk followed the man to the betting machine, while the robber remained up front, the report said.

The suspect confronted the clerk as he returned to the front, forcing him to open the cash registers, the report said.

The clerk told police "he did not see a weapon but (he) believed the suspect had one due to how he was holding his waistband," the police report said.

The suspect forced the clerk to walk with him to the front door, where he ran away, the report said. The man who went inside to play the betting machine told police he did not pay attention to the suspect behind him and that he was unaware the store was being robbed.

Police are in the process of reviewing the store's security video.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information about it is urged to call the county police investigations division at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.