Cops seek Queens muggers who target people leaving ATMs

A trio of muggers who target people after they withdraw cash from ATMs are responsible for eight robberies in Queens since mid-November, police said Wednesday.

The crooks zeroed in on their prey in Jamaica at all hours, with five of the muggings happening within a few blocks of Rufus King Park on Jamaica Ave. and 159th St., and three on Hillside Ave. at 168th St.

Typically, one or more of the suspects would wait for their victims to take out cash, then punch them, rip the wallet out of their hands — or pull a knife and demand cash.

All but one of the victims were male, and all ranged in age from 16 to 63.

Police released video from a Nov. 30 robbery on Sutphin Blvd. at Jamaica Ave., with the footage showing a 63-year-old man slowly walking down the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. when a figure dressed in dark clothes crept behind him, ripped the wallet from his hand and knocked him to the ground.

Cops also released a photo of a suspect wearing a red mask, taken at the scene of another robbery at 2:30 p.m. that same day, at 148th St. near Hillside Ave. In that incident, one of the thieves brandished a knife at a 22-year-old man and demanded cash, then made off with $1,300, cops said.

The muggings took place between Nov. 14 and Dec. 22, cops said.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.