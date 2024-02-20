Cops seek slasher who fled into Manhattan nightclub

Cops are looking for a slasher who attacked a man on a Manhattan street, then ran into a nearby nightclub.

The 26-year-old victim and attacker got into an argument on Sixth Ave. near W. 21st St. in Flatiron around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

One of the men pulled out a knife and slashed the other before running into Bounce Nightclub around the corner.

The victim suffered a severe laceration in the attack and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in serious but stable condition.

Police are still searching for the slasher and released photos of him Monday in the hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.