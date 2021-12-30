Cops seek video of fatal Selden Park shooting

Dec. 30—Glynn County Police believe video and photos exist of the deadly shootout Sunday night at Selden Park, and they are making a public plea to obtain them as evidence in their investigation.

Police say witnesses have reported that they saw others at the scene who were recording the fight with cellphone video or photographing it with cameras.

In a statement released Wednesday night, police requested anyone who witnessed and recorded the shootout to submit the photos or video to the police department. Police said the documents can be submitted anonymously to the following link: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting.

"After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide a cellular phone number," the statement reads. "If you remove the blue check for 'provide information,' your personal information WILL NOT be recorded. The cellphone number is only needed to send you a text message with a secure direct link."

The shooting at 8:15 p.m. Sunday left a 17-year-old male dead and another man wounded. Police said the shootout began with a fight involving numerous individuals. The video and photos from the shooting would aid police in identifying those involved and possibly lead to the arrest of those responsible for the young man's death, police said. Police are asking that the teen victim's name not be published, citing the ongoing investigation.

"The Glynn County Police Department asks everyone who was at Selden Park on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, and photographed or took video of the fight, shooting or the immediate time before and after the fight or shooting, to please forward these items to us as soon as possible," the police statement said. "We are requesting the public's assistance to bring peace to this family and allow justice to be pursued."

Anyone with information in the Selden Park shooting is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or the county police investigation division at 912-554-7817.