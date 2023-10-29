Cops seek woman who yelled ‘f— Palestine’ while slapping man at Brooklyn Bridge march

Cops are asking the public’s help tracking down a woman accused of slapping a man and yelling “f— Palestine” during a pro-Palestinian march on the Brooklyn Bridge, police sources said.

A throng of protestors filled the the bridge’s westbound lanes, blocking cars and shutting down traffic on the iconic span Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old victim, who was walking along the foot path, was slapped by the woman as she yelled at him about 6:10 p.m., cops said. He declined medical attention.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is probing the incident.

Police on Sunday released cellphone photos of the suspect, who is holding her cellphone and appears to be recording, and asked the public’s help identifying her. She is described as about 30 and 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and long brown hair. She wore a gray shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

The protesters started their march in front of the Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway before heading to the Barclays Center and then across the Brooklyn Bridge.

The weekend demonstrations were the latest in a series of protests since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people sparking a war in the Gaza Strip. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza has reported the Palestinian death toll at more than 8,000 people, most of them women and children.

Hate crimes have spiked across the city since the war started, according to the NYPD. Prior to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, hate crimes were down 21% in New York City compared with the same time frame last year. But a surge since the conflict began has cut that to 13%, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters on Wednesday.

The week of Oct. 16 saw 51 hate crimes, 30 of them antisemitic and four of them anti-Palestinian, Kenny said.

With Wire Services