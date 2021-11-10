Cops seeking suspect in $4,000+ seafood theft

Wichita Falls Police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars-worth of seafood from Sam's Club in October.

Arrest warrants was issued for Brianna Noel Andino, 25, of Lawton, Okla., for theft between $2,500-$30,000 and exploitation of a child.

Brianna Andino

Andino is alleged to have taken seafood from Sam's Club in Wichita Falls on two occasions in October.

During the incidents, she is alleged to have brought along a 10-year-old child, leading to the exploitation of a child charges.

The total value of the items stolen is more than $4,000.

The Lawton Police Department is also seeking Andino for similar crimes in that city. Comanche County jail records show Andino was arrested and charged with theft in December 2020 in Lawton.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the child is safe and is not being charged with any criminal offense.

Police are asking anyone with information on Brianna Andino's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Cops looking for suspect in seafood theft, child exploitation