Cops seize 1,790 fentanyl pills in hotel bust

Nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl were seized and a suspect arrested Friday at a hotel room in Wichita Falls.

More:Police, DA declare war on killer drug fentanyl

Officers in the Wichita Falls Police Department's Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant Friday at the Nature Inn and Suites at 4500 Kell West Blvd.

This photograph, provided by the DEA shows two milligrams of fentanyl on the top of this pencil. That amount is enough to be a lethal dose.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police found a 24-year-old suspect in a room and they seized 1,790 fentanyl pills that were in two bags.

More:Panel emphasizes threat of fentanyl in Wichita Falls

The man was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1-B between four grams and 200 grams. He was taken to the Wichita County jail where his bond was set at $50,000.

More:Police continue fentanyl crackdown with arrest

More:Police arrest three for fentanyl possession

Police and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office have led a crackdown on counterfeit fentanyl pills, which have been linked to the deaths of at least 28 people in Wichita Falls in 2022.

More:Traffic stop results in fentanyl seizure, arrests

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police seize 1,790 fentanyl pills in hotel bust