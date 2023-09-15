Cops seize $35 million in designer knock-offs in NYC Chinatown raid

[Source]

The New York Police Department seized $35 million in counterfeit goods — many of them replicas of luxury bags — sold openly in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

How it went down: In a video announcing the bust, Inspector William Glynn said they received a “tremendous” amount of complaints from community members and business owners about the fakes, which later filled three flatbed trucks.

The raid covered Canal Street from Church Street to Broadway, and then Broadway from Walker Street to Howard Street.

Charges: Eighteen people were arrested in the operation. Most have been charged with trademark counterfeiting, according to local reports.

What’s next: Social media users pointed out that the illegal sales had been going on for years. Police vowed to continue patrolling the area to prevent illegal vendors from showing up.

“We’re going to continue with the operations,” Chief Timothy Baudette said. “Going forward, we’re also going to be posting officers here to try to prevent this setup, so the gentlemen don’t waste their time out here losing their merchandise or getting arrested and so forth.”

