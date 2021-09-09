Cops seize guns, phony checks, over $73,000 in cash and jewelry in man’s fraud arrest

A man suspected of being involved in a fraud ring was arrested at a house where deputies found two assault rifles, two handguns, credit cards, fraudulent checks, stolen IDs, electronics, and more than $73,000 in cash and jewelry, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a search warrant Sept. 2 at a house near the 4000 block of NW 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

Jacquin Bullard, 24, was arrested after months of surveillance that was prompted by a tip. Deputies got a search warrant and raided the residence a week ago.

Detectives found about $65,000 worth of jewelry along with more than $8,200 in cash and 57 fraudulent checks at the house.

Bullard, who has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trespassing, and burglary, is charged with possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and a probation violation. He’s being held at the Joseph V. Conte Facility on a $2,500 bond.