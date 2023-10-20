Cops send out alert on recent armed robberies on Northwest Side

Chicago police issued an alert Friday warning residents on the Northwest Side about a rash of armed robberies where the victims were battered.

In a few of the robberies, the victims were injured, police said.

Police said the victims were approached by the armed robbers who exited a vehicle with weapons demanding property. Police said the robbers threaten the victims with violence before taking their property. All of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 19.

About 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Leamington Avenue

About 5:10 a.m. in the 3800 block of West George Street

About 5:25 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue

About 5:27 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Medill Street

About 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Cortland Street

About 5:31 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Altgeld Street

About 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Humboldt Park Boulevard

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police described the robbers as two males between the ages of 18 to 25, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet, with slender builds and weighing 140 to 170 pounds. They were last seen wearing black ski masks wiith black jogging pants or black jeans and black hoodies.

Anyone with information about the robberies should contact detectives at 312-746-7394.