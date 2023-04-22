Cops shoot at gunman inside Bronx park; no one hit: NYPD

Cops opened fire on a teenage gunman as they responded to a shooting inside a Bronx park, cops said Saturday.

The 11 p.m. clash was the second time cops shot at someone in the city Friday, and the sixth to take place in eight days, city officials said.

Both of Friday’s police-involved shootings occurred in the Bronx, cops said.

Police were called to Claremont Park near Morris and Teller Aves. about 11:10 p.m. after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

Cops racing to the scene found the wounded adolescent and two other teens riding off on a scooter, police said. One of the departing teens had a gun in his hand.

The officers drew their weapons and ordered the teen to drop his gun, cops said.

The teen refused and raised his weapon at the officers, one of whom fired off at least one round, hitting no one, officials said.

The teens ditched the scooter and ran off, but cops managed to apprehend the 19-year-old gunman and recover the firearm.

Charges against the teen were pending Saturday.

EMS rushed the wounded 15-year-old boy to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s expected to survive, cops said. A motive behind the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Earlier in the day about a mile and a half away, cops shot and wounded an emotionally disturbed man waving a large knife and a pair of scissors at officers outside an assisted living facility in Morrisania.

Four cops from the 42nd Precinct arrived on Washington Ave. near E. 164th St. in Concourse Village just before 9 a.m. after a case worker at the facility reported that a 38-year-old man was “in mental distress and armed with a large pair of scissors,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference near the shooting scene.

The man was waving his weapons at the officers, then turned his attention to someone smoking nearby, Chell said. When the officers called out to distract him away from the witness, he charged the cops “in a full-fledged sprint,” the chief said.

One of the four officers fired his weapon three times, hitting the charging man twice in the shoulder. EMS rushed the man to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Story continues

The wounded man remained in the hospital undergoing treatment and a psychiatric exam, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear if criminal charges would be filed against him.

The unusual string of police-involved shootings in the city began April 13, when a 78-year-old Brooklyn man who answered a door knock with a gun in his hand was fatally shot by two NYPD officers Thursday afternoon, according to police.

That same day, police shot a suspect who advanced toward them with a knife after stabbing a church security guard in Jamaica, Queens.

Hours later, cops shot and wounded a man when he pointed a gun at them on the catwalk of elevated tracks by a Bronx subway station, authorities said.

It turned out to be plastic but lacked an orange tip, making it appear like a real handgun, according to a criminal complaint.

Suspect Remie Sanchez was slapped with charges including unlawful possession or use of an imitation pistol and placed on supervised release following a court appearance, the Bronx district attorney’s office.

Last Sunday afternoon, Staten Island cops opened fire on a gunman who refused to drop his weapon. No one was struck in the shooting, and the man ultimately gave up and was arrested.