Cops Shot Jayland Walker More Than 40 Times, Report Shows

Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, was shot more than 40 times, according to a preliminary autopsy report released on Friday by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Summit County, KBTX reports.

A preliminary autopsy reviled that US police shot unarmed Jayland Walker 46 times, the local medical examiner has said https://t.co/WJWRtcMSOT pic.twitter.com/vD6llBoqSy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 15, 2022

Summit County medical examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler said her office could not determine which bullet caused the death of Walker or how many shots were fired.

Kohler observed that Walker “had several very devastating injuries that would cause death,” including damages to his heart, lungs and arteries, KBTX reports. Kohler added that Walker had five wounds caused by bullets grazing his body and calculated there were 41 entry wounds.

The medical examiner, however, could not conclude if the five wounds in Walker’s back resulted from him running away or turning towards the gunfire.

Greta Johnson, Summit County communications director, said on Friday it was plausible that one bullet could be the source of various entrance wounds, The Washington Post reports.

After a police pursuit, authorities said that Walker discharged a weapon from his vehicle.

The medical examiner confirmed that Walker was unarmed when officers shot him, and there were no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system. Ken Abbarno, the lawyer representing Walker’s family, said the deceased “came to a brutal, senseless death.”

The NAACP pleaded with Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding that the Justice Department file a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Walker.

Police body camera footage captures Walker wearing a ski mask, escaping his vehicle from the front passenger side of his moving car, and then running into a nearby parking lot where police shot at him multiple times.

Authorities said they found an unloaded handgun and an ammunition clip in the front seat of his car.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave while the state launches an investigation into the shooting. Seven of the officers are white, and one is Black.

According to the police department, no officers involved in the shooting have any disciplinary incidents on their records, KBTX reports.