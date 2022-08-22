Cops shown in Arkansas video violently beating South Carolina man are pulled from duty

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A police officer and two deputies shown in a viral video beating a man during an arrest have been pulled from active duty, Arkansas authorities say.

The video was captured on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Mulberry, where a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies were investigating an incident involving 27-year-old Randall Worcester, according to Arkansas State Police.

Worcester, who troopers say is from Goose Creek, South Carolina, had allegedly threatened a worker at a convenience store and spat in the employee’s face, KARK reported. The suspect left on a bike before being caught by the officer and deputies, according to KTHV.

The suspect is shown in the video being pinned to the ground, while one cop punched him in the head repeatedly before later slamming his head to the ground. Another cop kneed Worcester in the leg area, video shows.

The officer and deputies appear to stop beating Worcester when they realize they are being filmed.

Worcester was taken to a hospital and later released, state police said. He was jailed and faces charges of second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and second-degree assault, according to state police.

The names of the officer and deputies involved have not been released as of Aug. 22. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the incident “will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Mulberry Police Department released similar statements, in which they mentioned the cops involved have been suspended or placed on administrative leave as state police investigates.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Sheriff James Damante said in the statement posted to Facebook.

“The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department take these investigations very seriously and hold all their officers accountable,” the Mulberry statement read. “We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

After state police completes its investigation, the case will be sent to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the force used by the officers was justifiable.

Mulberry is about 135 miles northwest of Little Rock.

  • 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

    Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday night that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended Sunday, city and county authorities said.

  • Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies suspended over beating caught on video

    Crawford County Sheriff's deputies suspended after video showing beating surfaces

  • Arkansas police officers suspended amid probe into beating caught on camera

    Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on leave after they were caught on camera beating an individual in the town of Mulberry, authorities said on Sunday. A video posted by KARK 4 News’s Mitchell McCoy shows two officers repeatedly punching and kicking the individual’s head and body as a third officer kept the person…

  • Deputies, police officer suspended after viral video appears to show beating

    A bystander’s now-viral video appeared to show a law enforcement officer hold the man down as another officer punches the suspect.

  • 3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended after arrest beating caught on video

    The video, widely circulated on social media, shows 3 Arkansas law enforcement officers punching and kneeing a man in the head several times.

