Cops shut down brothel operating on busy strip in Queens
At least six brothels claiming to be massage parlors were shut down during a surprise quality-of-life initiative in Corona, Queens on Thursday.
At least six brothels claiming to be massage parlors were shut down during a surprise quality-of-life initiative in Corona, Queens on Thursday.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the second civil defamation trial brought against him by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a stand-alone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services." In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
The new angular look of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe sees prices take a straight line up, MSRPs rising by four figures except for the base hybrid that's only $730 more.
Find legit deals on loads of Tozo fan favorites in this Amazon tech sale.
'The aesthetic is not good, guys. If you’re wearing socks with your workout shoes … they shouldn't show!' said the 'RHOBH' star.
Three months after completing its $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees in its gaming divisions. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also announced he will step down, now that the acquisition is finalized. "I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives," Ybarra said on X.
The 55-year-old TV star on learning to rest and why you should "never ever degrade yourself or put yourself down."